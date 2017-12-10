Torry strikers suffer large dose of Scorachievemephobia

CD Torrevieja 0 Villajoyosa CF 0 ….. By Steve Hibberd

Weekend results prior to the match at Vicente Garcia Stadium, conspired in relegating Torry to their lowest position so far this season. Therefore, their late Sunday afternoon duel against fellow promotion candidates Villajoyosa, meant that although victory would see them leap from 6th to 2nd spot, another failure could prove calamitous.

Could manager Pedreño awaken his players from their recent slumber, in which they have scored just one goal from the last 3 matches?

A missed penalty in last week’s defeat at Hercules, just about summed up their lack of confidence in front of goal. This match also saw the hosts make 4 substitutions, which surprisingly appears to have gone unpunished.

In the game itself Villajoyosa frustrated Torrevieja to claim a deserved 0-0 draw at the Vicente Garcia stadium.

Torry dominated for long spells but failed to create a clear opening, with Zaragoza, Juanpe and Marwane all going close.

Despite a disappointing crowd, Torry made the brighter start against their 4th placed opponents. They set out their stall with two corners in the opening minutes and would have been in front but for the outstretched legs of keeper Miki.

Vicente split the Villa defence with a pass that picked out Zaragoza and he was homing in on goal before being crowded out midway through the half, and on the half hour Juanpe went close from a Flores corner.

After referee Ramirez Martinez had waved away Torry appeals for a penalty, centre back Zaragoza hit the woodwork before substitute Marwane, on for the injured Beltran, had Miki beaten, but saw his effort shave the outside of the Villajoyosa post. Watching the proceedings also was Buyo in the Torry goal, with hardly a save to make in the entire half.

The second period was little better although the visitors did make rather more of the game. But once again it was a half of missed chances, although what appeared to be a certain Torry penalty midway through the half, when Marwane was pushed in the back, was as close as the home side came to breaking the deadlock.

But the one glaring miss came from the visitors when Chispa beat keeper Buyo in a chase to a loose ball. Still 30 yards from goal, as he rounded Torry’s last man, the Villajoyosa full back chose to take a shot, rather than run the ball into the back of the net. Having hit his effort wide, it was a decision that he will regret for many weeks to come.

As the game came to its almost certain goalless conclusion Pedreño will need to find a solution the Torrys lack of goals very soon.

There is a word for the fear of scoring goals, Scorachievemephobia, which is what the Torry strikers currently seem to be suffering from. And until they can overcome their fear it seems unlikely that their results will improve.

Next Sunday a home fixture against Elda at the Vicente Garcia, kicking off at 5pm.