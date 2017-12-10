Chance to support Tasha Appeal next Sunday

Last Sunday 3rd December the Xmas Craft Fayre was a great success, €248 was raised, making a total of €866 to date. Tasha and her Father Andy turned up to see the Rascals sing Xmas Carols dressed in their Xmas costumes, followed by The Morris Dancers & Musicians and then Paris and The Essence Dance Troupe from Quesada entertained everyone who came to support the Tasha Appeal.

Tasha wanted to visit in person even though she really is not well, she thoroughly enjoyed the Rascals and meeting everyone helping to raise funds at the Craft Fayres, sadly since Sunday, she has taken a turn for the worse and now is in hospital again, this time with a fever. TASHA HAS MITOCHONDRIAL DISEASE – MYASTHENIA GRAVIS, HEMIPLEGIC MIGRAINES AND MYELOPATHY SPINAL CORD DISEASE.

A sponsored cycle ride by Andy and friends is taking place on 17th December from La Marina to Playa Flamenca ending at the Xmas Craft Fayre, if you want to take part contact Andy on 674 125 926. Sponsorship forms are available from Alfonso’s Rest. Playa Flamenca or we can email you a copy

So far €1,000 has been donated plus a donation of €1,000 from Med-Invest Los Dolses and a further €200 from a private donator, raising the funds to €3,066.

Collection Tins and a chance to win a Hamper worth €100 is in circulation at various points, call Penny at Alfonso’s Restaurant Playa Flamenca who is working closely with Stevie Spit organising Fund Raising events for you to support and donate towards the funds needed to send Tasha to the USA for specialist treatment to help improve her quality of life.

With your support we at Community Care Association hope to raise the €5,000 needed to fly Tasha and her Father to the USA, the costs of the specialist treatment and accommodation will be approximately €250,000, which still needs to be raised, plus ongoing care provision.

The British and the Spanish Government are aware of Tasha’s plight, Simon Manley the Ambassador and Sarah Jane Morris the Consul together with staff from the Alicante Consulate who are very helpful, making appointments and advising Tasha’s father Andy Lynch.

The Costa Blanca People, The Leader and together with Stevie Spit and Tasha’s father Andy are working closely with Community Care Association, we hope we can help highlight the urgency to raise the funds needed to pay for Tasha’s treatment in USA, her situation is now critical.

If you want to help Tasha please contact Community Care Association by email oc.communitycare@gmail or call Penny on 966 760 814 / 688 284 040 or why not pop along to the Xmas Craft Fayre on 17th December between 2pm and 6pm, where Stevie Spit, Melissa Jade Williams, The Honeys Duo, Paris and her Essence Dancers and Carol Singers will entertain you, plus mince pies and mulled wine will be on offer for us all to enjoy.

