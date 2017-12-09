Swallows surge to top of Southern League

A whitewash by the Quesada Swallows at home to Vistabella Picadors saw them overtake San Luis Lions who could only manage 4 pts in Division A.

Montemar Matadors remain rooted at the foot despite pickig up 6pts at home to La Marina Ospreys.

In Division B La Siesta Blues consolidated their position with a fine away win at La Marina although the EI Claymores made up ground after hammering the Royals 13-1.

Division C saw the Swans move to within a single point of La Manga Crusaders who were surprised by bottom club San Luis Pumas going down by 3-11.

Leader Results 8th Dec 2017