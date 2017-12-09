San Miguel pick n mix

San Miguel Bowls Club

A mixed bag of results this week from San Miguel teams. Brilliant result for the Winter league away to Greenlands winning 12 nil. Shots were 102 to 71. Well played by the whole team. Noel Davis, Val & Chris Collier, Stuart Denholm 21-12: Margaret Patterson, Linda Plaisted, Brian Allen, Mary Dyer 17-15: Reg Cooper, Lee Sinclair, Dave & Lyn Greenland 21-19: Carol Rudge, Gail Willshire, Allan Patterson, Cliff Plaisted 22-16: Jan Allen, Stuart Hemmings, Len Rudge, Steve Cantley 21-9.

In the Southern league, the Cougars had a great result against Emerald Isle Outlaws winning 12-2. Shots 145 to 88. Well done to Bob Nesbitt, Bob Graham, Rosamond Stockell 20-13: Bill Reeves, Jim Jarvie, Mick Rogers 27-21: Stan North, Dave Champion, Jack Jackson 22-11; Sheila Errington, Joe Getgood, Brian Errington 29-9; Bill Brownlee, Frank & Barbara Scotthern 22-10. The Jaguars lost 14 nil away at El Rancho.

In the SABA league, the Meteors lost 11-3 away to San Luis Klingons; The Pulsars lost 14 nil at home against Vistabella. No results received from the Comets.

The Christmas Dinner at El Prado on Tuesday, is 7pm for 7.30pm. Should be a great night!!

The coming weekend is the 2 day MUFTI, lets hope the weather is kinder to us than last year!!

The News Years Day Silly Beggars Roll Up will commence at 11am. Sure to include mince pies and glasses of wine. See Janet Thomas for details.

Anyone wishing to donate to our Christmas Appeal, who has not already done so, please see Pat McEwan, Janet Thomas or Rosamond Stockell as soon as possible. All proceeds go to San Miguel Archangels.

For further information on San Miguel Bowls Club, please contact our President, Rosamond Stockell, telephone 965 32 9778 or Secretary Pat McEwan, telephone 966714257.