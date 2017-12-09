Ladies dominate La Marina GS Silver category

La Marina Golf Society @ Las Colinas

We met at, probably, our favourite course on a beautiful sunny day to play our last competition of the year. A good turnout of members for December resulted in the ladies dominating the silver section and a tie ensued with three ladies achieving 35 points. However, on countback, Sarah McCabe was declared the winner.

The gold award went to secretary Alan Craig with 32 points, and he also won a nearest the pin and a share of the 2’s pot with Iain Lyall.

Other nearest the pins went to Elspeth Craig, Barry Thorogood and John Brastock. Commiserations to new social secretary Iain Lyall who at one point was on the road to three ntp prizes and finished with ‘nada.’

Our first meeting of 2018 will be at Bonalba on 4th January, first tee at 10am with a fee of 40 euros including a buggy. List is on the board at the sports centre, or phone Alan Craig on 634347788.

A happy Christmas to all our members and especially to Helena, Paolo and their staff at the la marina sports centre for looking after us so well this year.