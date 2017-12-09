La Marina Newcomer Fowkes leads his rink to victory

La Marina Report by Barry Latham

The late result from last week was a loss by the Ospreys away at Emerald Isle Cavaliers by a mere two points.

Our recent newcomer Don Fowkes led his rink of Mike Stone and Janet Parsons to an 18-12 win. Alex Whyte, Jim Reeves and Carol Smith won by four shots and Margaret Finlayson, Cliff Rawlinson and Peter Parsons had a fine victory of 21-9.

Come Monday neither the Explorers nor the Pathfinders could tame their opponents. The Explorers were at home to Quesada Pearls and were beaten 4-10. Our two winning rinks comprised of Alex Whyte, Jim Reeves and Maureen Kidd 14-11 plus Peter Parsons, Phil Pape and Carol Smith 18-12.

The Pathfinders who had been going along very nicely came up against an on form Greenlands Maples at their place losing 2-10. Our solitary winning rink was Alan Castle, George Furzer and Lorita Rae 22-11. Played away at Monte Mar in the Winter League and what a great time we had. The company was great, met old friends, wonderful to see Barry and Pauline Woodfine on the side line and to top it all the very social meal afterwards.

I believe, amongst quite a few others, that besides the bowls that is what the Winter League is all about. To finish off a special day we had a brill result as well winning 12-0. So well done everybody.

Friday saw the Ospreys fly over to play Monte Mar Matadors and come away with close 8-6. Don Fowkes, Mike Stone and Janet Parsons won 19-12 while Alex Whyte in his usual fine form helped his trio of Jim Reeves and Ron Maiden to a comfortable 25-12 win. So it was left to Pete Parsons, Tom Spencer and Andy Bartlett to be the highest winning rink with 24-8.

Next comes many congratulations to La Siesta Blues for a well-deserved win against the Merlins. Looking around the green their standard was very high. Having said that Terry Perchard, late replacement Mike Brain, (thank you) and Jeff Collins fought back well to get a very creditable draw and Bill Jones, Arthur Cronk Reg Jackson only lost by one on the last end.

I have to thank my fellow Villa supporter Mike Edwards for being the last off the green. I could eulogise how well our three of Wendy Latham and Brian Duff did having dropped a seven and then fought back and back to have a hard earned win 23-20 but I won’t on this occasion. Lovely morning, lovely company.