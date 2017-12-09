Ice on the greens at Las Ramblas

Las Ramblas Social Club Weekly Report

On a very cold Monday with some ice still on the greens we played Best 2 of 4 all on the par 5´s.

And the winning team with a very good score of 99 pts were Nick Campbell, Hendrick Oldenzeil, Reg Akehurst and Albert.

Wednesday we all played off the Ladies Tees, not as easy as it sounds, and the results were as follows:

Ladies: 1st Olga Douglas 44 pts. 2nd Reg Akehurst 34 pts. (Reg who is 88 yrs old normally plays off the red tees anyway).

Men: 1st Ron Phipps 44 pts. 2nd Dave Pulling 43 pts. 3rd John Conway 42 Pts.

2´s Club: John Shervall, Jan Svendsen, Dave Pulling, Terry Field, Lindsay Forbes and Peter Wickham.

Friday we played a Texas Scramble and the winning team of Ron Phipps, Olga Douglas, Geoff Biggerstaff and Pete Dunn came in with a score of 61.1.

Mike Mahony