Greenlands Maples back on form

Greenlands Bowls Club by Dave Webb

Well as the end of the year draws near our two discovery division teams have had mixed results.

The good news is The Maples were back on form in their match against La Marina Pathfinders. final scores were – Total shots for – 130, Against – 91. Points for – 12. against – 2. winning rinks were – Sheila Stead, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. 31 shots to 13. David Fryatt, Mary Lockley, Marilyn Fryatt. 26 shots to 19. Phil Lockley, Dave Thompson, Mike Kelly. 26 shots to 11. Margaret Stephens, Ann Butterworth, John Obrien. 20 shots to 12. Janet Webb, Zoe Wilcock, Mel Brown. 16 shots to 14.

The Sycamores on the other hand went down 0 points to 14 points Away to Quesada Diamonds, the shots were – 57 for and 170 Against. on Friday in The Southern League the Oaks were away to Quesada Swifts. Final score was – Total shots For – 121. Against – 86. Points For – 8 against – 6.

Winning rinks were – Sheila Stead, Margaret Stephens, Dave Thompson. 24 shots to 12. Mary Lockley, Ann Butterworth, Marilyn Fryatt. – 30 shots to 14. Dave Fryatt, Janet Webb, Mel Brown.- 28 shots to 12 The Cedars were at home to Quesada Swans, final score was – Total shots for – 97. Against – 115. Points for – 4. Against – 10. Winning rinks were – Dave Field, John Newell, Graham Watt. – 26 shots to 13. Pat Wray, Doreen Watt, John Wray.- 16 shots to 12.

For all enquiries please telephone Haley on 966 84 4399.