Attention all Liverpool Football Club supporters on the Costa Blanca

If you are resident, holiday home owner or just a holidaymaker visiting Torrevieja and surrounds and love to share the camaraderie and atmosphere of watching good football then look no further. The Costa Blanca official Liverpool Supporters Club (OLSC) meets for each Liverpool game at Kennedys Bar, Calle Dinamarca 9 (corner of Pola de Siero), close to Playa de los Locas beach in Torrevieja.

The supporters when in Torrevieja originate from all over the United Kingdom and Europe. Said Liverpool born Bill Connerty, local Chairman of OLSC “I established the club over ten years ago recognising the need for like-minded lovers of Liverpool FC to meet together to share their enthusiasm of the game in a friendly pub environment.” He added “just come along to the next Liverpool game and sample the atmosphere!”

If you wish to become an member of the Overseas Liverpool Supporters Club there is a 20% discount until the 20th December 2017. Full membership is £39.99 which gives ticket access or an international membership at £17.99 with members pack, digital match day programme and quarterly magazine.

To officially join go to www.liverpoollfc.com click on Fans, then Membership, type in LFC Costa Blanca and enter code OLSC17 for your 20% discount.