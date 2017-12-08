Single win for La Siesta in Winter league

La Siesta Bowls Club by Rod Edgerton

The Apollos entertained Emerald Isle Titans and lost by 118 shots to 94 winning on 2 rinks. The points being 4 to La Siesta and 10 to the Titans. A good win for Pat Moore, Ramsay Sinclair and John Ball who lead from the start to run out 25-12 winners. An exceptional final end by Dawn and John Taylor with Brian Fraser scoring six shots on the final end to win their match by 18 shots to 15.

The Pioneers visited San Luis Romulans and match in which for the first half the scores were very close a determined effort from the Pioneers saw them come out winners by 108 shots to 82 picking up 12 points to their opponents 2.Best winners for La Siesta were Barbara Cooper with Tom Heaslewood and Johnnie Ryder winning 20-11 whilst Jean James, Trish Reilly and Vic Mahomet won 20-12.Other wins came from Joe Kocsis, Tanya Oliver with Jack Burrell and Hilary Clarke with Tony Campbell and Rab Logan. The final win by the narrowest of margins by a single shot was achieved by Sue Mahomet, Alan Ralph and Pat Reilly.

Our Winter League team were at home to BBC and only managed a win on a single rink from Barbara Cooper, Rod Edgerton with Pat Reilly and Sue Jordan in a rink where BBC came back from an early deficit only for La Siesta to come strong in the final few ends to win 21 shots to 17. Benitachell picked up 10 point to 2 from La Siesta. The overall shots were 87 to 105.

The final round of the Christmas Hamper, with sponsorship from Avalon, who were there to present hampers to all 12 teams was played this week .Over the period of the competition most club members participated in this popular annual event.(see attached photo of Hamper Presentation to all the players from our sponsors), Well done to all members that took part.