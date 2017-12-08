Monte Mar deserted by Away form

Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club

Sponsored by The Belfry, The Pub, Bowling Abroad and Avalon

Monte Mar Toreadors v El Rancho Pintos

Our second visit to El Rancho in four days the only thing that improved was the weather. The Toreadors lost on all six rinks so a 14 – 0 win for the Pintos.

Having had three away defeats in a row on the two most difficult venues in the league, La Manga and El Rancho hopefully we can look forward to better results in the New Year. In these three matches a third of the team were bowlers who play in the leagues in an emergency, or have only started playing in the leagues for the first time in the last month, so a big thank you and well done to them all.

Monte Mar Matadors v Vistabella Drivers 4th December South Alicante League.

For this match the Matadors were one player short. On the bright side we won on one rink and drew on one rink. We done to the winning rink Harry Dobson, June Young and skip Alan Ashbury 23 – 16 and the drawing rink Ronnie Cairns, Val Hignett and the birthday girl Janet Gatward 16 – 16.

Shots Matadors 87 – 98 Drivers. Points Matadors 3 – 11 Drivers.

For further information about Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club check out our website www.montemarbowls.com or email us at info@montemarbowls.com. We are also on Facebook.