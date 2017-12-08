Horadada eased out at El Rancho

Horadada Bowls Club by Barry Evans

On Monday we went to the difficult venue of El Rancho to play their Raiders team. While some of our rinks took a while to settle in eventually we managed to get 6 points and only lost by the small margin of 100 to 104 shots. Well done to our winners,

David Miles, Fred Trigwell and Barry Evans 17 – 10, Peter Davis, Linda hier and Jeff Hier 21 – 14, Irene Graham, Bryan Eatough and Roy Thompson 19 – 12.

One of our other rinks lost by the small margin of one shot.

On Friday unfortunately it was a much different story. We went to Emerald Isle to play their Claymores team and were well and truly beaten. Shots were 133 to the Claymores and only 70 to the Royals. Well done to our rink of Ron O’Dell, Mick Kirby and Roy Thompson who gained our only point.

Horadada Bowls Club wishes all our members and all fellow bowlers a Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year