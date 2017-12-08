Dates announced for Orihuela Medieval Market

One of the most anticipated events of the year in Orihuela, the Medieval Market, will be held 2, 3 and 4 February.

One of the largest in Spain, the management of the event has been put out to potential bidders at a cost of 6,000 euro, although this amount could be more depending on the offers.

The market will be as big and as popular as ever with two distinct areas; the Arab or Moorish Zone and the Christian Zone. In both of these areas there will be daily parades and events as well as the usual array of stalls and taverns.

The details, including the market specifications, were announced on Thursday by the council’s deputy spokesman Rafael Almagro.