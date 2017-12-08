ASOKA Animal Rescue Christmas Concert

On Saturday 16th December join the fabulous singers of ASOKA as they hold their 7th Annual Christmas Concert “STAR” in aid of the very deserving ASOKA ANIMAL RESCUE in Orihuela. The concert starts at 7pm.

It’s full of wonderfully emotional moments as the rescue looks back over its year of saving and rehoming over 1000 abandoned animals of the area. Created by Nick Moore it’s full of Christmas English language classics and wonderful projections.

It’s much, much more than a carol concert! Get your tickets on the door: 5€. La Lonja Concert Hall, Calle Aragón, Orihuela 03300. Any enquiries call 692 747 685