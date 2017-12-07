Three detained for robbery and assault

The Civil Guard has detained three Spaniards, aged 25, 28 and 34, residents of the Vega Baja, as the alleged perpetrators of violent robberies on homes in Formentera del Segura and Benijófar. In one of the robberies, they used extreme force, breaking the knee of the occupant. Two of the detainees have already served prison sentences for similar offences.

On September 19, 2017, a violent robbery took place in a house in Ciudad Quesada, in which the burglars attacked and tied up the two occupants. The amount of force that they used resulted in a fractured knee to of one of the victims, who, to this day, continues to receive medical treatment.

The Civil Guard initiated an investigation, as a result of which two further cases were uncovered in the Vega Baja, both using the same modus operandi, one at a house in Rojales and the other in a home in Formentera del Segura.

Following enquiries, the Civil Guard managed to identify the perpetrators, carrying out searches at their respective addresses, in Formentera and Benijófar.

During the searches the agents found electrical weapons, similar to a táser, used in the various robberies, as well as an indoor plantation of 75 marijuana plants in one of the properties, in their initial state of growth. On the open market the drugs would have sold for approximately 15,000 euros.

As a result, three men, all of them Spaniards, aged 25, 28 and 34, have now been arrested and charged with the crimes of robbery with violence and intimidation, causing injuries, illegal possession of weapons and a crime against public health in growing marijuana.

The three detainees, said to be highly dangerous and violent individuals, have appeared before the courts, and remain in detention.