Development work underway on San Pedro seafront

Improvement works got underway last week on the seafront of Villananitos in San Pedro del Pinatar, which will include the replacement of unserviceable street furniture and the installation of 24 new benches.

This was outlined by the General Director of Transport, Coasts and Ports, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, during his visit to check in the progress of the work. He also said that the remodelling of the promenade, which will conclude this month, “will considerably increase the rest areas for users and improve the aesthetic properties and the potential for public enjoyment”.

The works carried out by the Ministry, are in addition to the improvements carried out by the San Pedro del Pinatar council, in preparation for the arrival of visitors during the winter season.

According to the Director, the resort is now working hard to attract visitors to the area all year round. “It is necessary to improve conditions and equipment for the visit of tourists if they are to benefit the town and our facilities all year round.” He also referred to the port facilities, which “are first class and offer the highest quality of service”.

Díez de Revenga said that the Murcia coast “has become an ideal place for all lovers of water sports and underwater activities, both in the Mediterranean and the Mar Menor, which allow the practice of many recreational-sporting activities, plus, of course, the attraction of miles and miles of wonderful and unspoilt sea front ».