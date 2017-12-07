Carols in Consum Square for DEBRA

On Thursday 15th December the Palm Tree Bar & Tia Maria’s will be hosting Carols in Consum Square, Urb. La Marina for The Butterfly Children Charity, DEBRA at 6pm. This is the 3rd year this event has been held and has become very popular. Once again The Rascals will be singing Christmas Songs & Carols and the charity will be provided home made Minces Pies for everyone to purchase.

Tree of Life – The Butterfly Children Charity, DEBRA, Urb. La Marina are now selling Christmas Baubles for the Christmas tree of life which is situated between their charity shop and J´s Restaurant. Baubles can be obtained in many of the Bars on Consum Square or the Charity shop, your help gives us wings!!