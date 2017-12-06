Velvetones present 500euros to ALPE

On the 29th November the Velvetones held a Christmas Concert in aid of their charity – ALPE special school for children and young adults in Torrevieja. A cheque for 500euros was presented to the representatives of ALPE.

The work that they do with the children is amazing and the Velvetones are delighted to support them with fundraising throughout the year. Our concert was a great success. Thank you to everyone who came along and hopefully we will see a good turnout again for our next event.

We will be joining in the carol’s in the square in Torrevieja on the 15th December (we are the ladies in the blue fleeces!) with our last rehearsal taking place on the 13th December.

If you are interested in singing with us check out our website www.velvetonesharmonytorrevieja.com