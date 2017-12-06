Thieves steal nine religious artefacts from Redován cemetery

Nine religious images have been stolen from inside crypts at Redován cemetery this week.

The manager of the cemetery alerted the Local Police on Wednesday that the doors to nine family vaults had been forced. When he arrived at the cemetery on Wednesday morning he found the doors and windows to the crypts had been forced open and carvings of the Virgin Mary were missing.

A spokesman for the Local Police said that they find it confusing that the thieves only stole religious images leaving behind many other religious objects such as and picture frames. Neither did they desecrate any of the tombs.

The police suspect that the robbers were only looking for religious paintings of some value, that they will probably try to sell. They asked local dealers to be on the lookout for such images.

The families that own the nine vandalised crypts have been informed so that they are able to make repairs and reparations. The affected plots are situated in both the new and the oldest zones; in the lanes Virgen del Pilar, Virgen de Fátima, Virgen de Lourdes, Santa Rita, San Antonio street and María Inmaculada.

The robberies are not an isolated event since a similar episode also took place a fortnight ago in the Bigastro cemetery.