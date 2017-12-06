Pego Golf Society Competition Tuesday December 5th 2017

We had a great turnout today but arrived at Oliva Nova Club to find the course shut due to severe frost and a temperature of 1 degree. After two hours we could start our competition and filled in the waiting time by have a very successful AGM.

Eventually the weather for the Stableford golf was wonderful, with warm sunshine and minimal winds. This was reflected with some very good scores. The guest prize was won by Michel Grin with a great score of 37 points playing off 8.1. Michel and his lovely wife Elizabeth are joining the Society and are very welcome.

The results for Division 2 were:

!st place Iain Campbell with 40 points playing off 21.2. This incredible score included a one point on the 17th and nil points on the 18th.

2nd place John Evans with 34 points playing off 19.9

3rd place Paul Trigwell with 30 points playing off 20.4

4th place Graham Haslam with 30 points playing off 5.6

The results for Division 1 were:

1st place Penny Barden with 35 points playing off 16.3, great score.

2nd place 35 points playing off 7, great score, worth getting up for in the cold.

3rd place Steve Patton with 34 points playing off 11.1

4th place Colin Foster with 34 points playing off 14.5

Nearest the pin on hole 5 was Mick Connolly with 2.25 metres, Mick seems to like this hole. On hole 16 the winner was Donal Murphy with 3.02 metres.

Two twos today from Colin Foster with an (allegedly) lucky putt and Iain Campbell.

Nobody guessed the correct number of balls in the water so we have a rollover to next week. Some members had some amorous parents in March many years ago as there three birthday boys donating bottles for three lucky winners. Penny Barden won a bottle from Paul Trigwell , Martin Gates won a bottle from John Nicol and Donal Murphy won a bottle from Brian Barden.

Next week is our Turkey Trot Match, three clubs and a putter and Christmas Dress can be worn with a prize for the best. I have dusted out my reindeer sweater and hope to win.