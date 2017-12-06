Next Green Car Awards 2017 Winners Revealed

The Next Green Car Awards 2017 winners have been revealed, recognising the UK’s best new green cars.

Covering eight different categories, the winners have been carefully selected from a shortlist of 32 different models across 18 manufacturers. Winning models cover seven vehicle categories and a Next Generation Award, with all contenders launched in 2017, or due for release in 2018.

This year’s awards also include a special prize with an Innovation Award, recognising a vehicle that Next Green Car considers will have a significant impact on green transport in cities, not just in the UK but around the world.

All winning models have been judged against a range of factors, including environmental, performance and cost criteria, with Next Green Car’s unique NGC Rating a primary factor in deciding which vehicles made it through to the shortlist

With key environmental credentials established, other considerations such as suitability for purpose, impact on the market, and value for money have been taken into account, to decide the winning and commended vehicles in each category.

Commenting on the winners of this year’s awards, Dr Ben Lane, Director at Next Green Car, said: “With many countries signalling the end of the internal combustion engine, 2017 will go down in automotive history as the year when the power-train game changed. Looking at this year’s awards winners it’s easy to see why, with quality plug-in cars now winning in all vehicle segments from urban citycars to crossover/SUVs. Electric vehicles have now arrived and are giving even the greenest petrol and diesel models a good run for their money.”

The winners of the Next Green Car Awards 2017 are as follows:

Citycar Award 2017

WINNER: Smart ed range – CO2 0 g/km – NGC Rating 19

NGC verdict: “Already considered very capable citycars, the smart line-up is made better still with the addition of an electric powertrain. Perfect to nip and out of traffic in, the electric Smart line-up – comprising of fortwo ed, fortwo cabrio ed, and forfour ed – make a great choice for local trips.”

COMMENDED: Suzuki Ignis – CO2 97 g/km – NGC Rating 34

Supermini Award 2017

WINNER: BMW i3 & i3s – CO2 0 g/km – NGC Rating 21

NGC verdict: “Now that the i3 is available in a sportier ‘s’ model, BMW has taken one of the best EVs around and made the driving experience more appealing still. Compact, striking, and sharper than ever – both aesthetically and dynamically – the new i3 and i3s keep the electric BMW competing with some of the best superminis on the market.”

COMMENDED: Ford Fiesta – CO2 97 g/km – NGC Rating 34

Small Family Award 2017

WINNER: Nissan LEAF 40 kWh – CO2 0 g/km – NGC Rating 26

NGC verdict: “A new Nissan LEAF is a big deal, and the Japanese firm has delivered on every attribute required to take its best-selling model back to the top of its class. The long range available is going to make the LEAF an attractive proposition for many, as is the new premium styling. Add in the extensive equipment on offer and the new LEAF looks set to fly off the forecourts.”

COMMENDED: VW e-Golf – CO2 0 g/km – NGC Rating 22

Large Family Award 2017

WINNER: Toyota Prius Plug-In – CO2 22 g/km – NGC Rating 30

NGC Verdict: “With class leading electric range, CO2 emissions, and fuel economy, the Prius Plug-in moves the game forward for PHEVs. Arguably at its best when in EV mode – feeling faster and more responsive – the Toyota Prius Plug-in is a car that is very easy to drive efficiently.”

COMMENDED: Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In – CO2 26 g/km – NGC Rating 31

Crossover / SUV Award 2017

WINNER: Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid – CO2 29 g/km – NGC Rating 34

NGC verdict: “Kia is one of the market leaders in terms of PHEV electric range, and the Niro Plug-In Hybrid benefits from this focus. Throw in the fact that the PHEV technology is wrapped up in practical crossover packaging, and the Niro Plug-In Hybrid is expected to quickly climb the electric vehicle sales charts.”

COMMENDED: Mini Countryman Cooper S E All4 – CO2 49 g/km – NGC Rating 37

Executive Award 2017

WINNER: BMW 530e – CO2 46 g/km – NGC Rating 36

NGC verdict: “Fast but economical, the 530e benefits from the great driving dynamics offered by conventionally-powered 5 Series models to make for an engaging drivers’ PHEV. With the 5 Series established as one of the best in its class, the 530e improves the overall package by also offering the benefits of an electric powertrain.”

COMMENDED: Volvo S90 T8 TwinEngine – CO2 46 g/km – NGC Rating 43

Estate Award 2017

WINNER: Kia Optima Sportswagon PHEV– CO2 33 g/km – NGC Rating 36

NGC verdict: “For those wanting value-for-money motoring, practicality, and a plug-in powertrain, the Optima Sportswagon Plug-In Hybrid is one of the best options around. With a long electric range and load-lugging potential, Kia’s Optima estate opens up PHEV models to many buyers that need a large car but with low running costs.”

COMMENDED: Volvo V90 T8 TwinEngine – CO2 46 g/km – NGC Rating 42

Next Generation Award 2017

WINNER: Jaguar I-Pace – NGC Rating TBC

NGC verdict: “Stylish, practical, and sporty, the I-Pace has all the attributes that are traditionally associated with Jaguar – only without a combustion engine. Boasting a large battery for extensive driving range and two powerful electric motors, once available, buyers are likely to have the keys to one of the best cars on sale in the UK.”

COMMENDED: Hyundai Kona EV – NGC Rating TBC

Innovation Award 2017

WINNER: LEVC TX – CO2 29 g/km – NGC Rating 42

NGC verdict: “With the new LEVC, the world’s most advanced, electric black cab, taxi drivers can reduce both their emissions and running costs compared to the TX’s diesel predecessor. While it might be the first time NGC has given out an Innovation Award, there are few more deserving winning vehicles, and – thanks to the range-extended electric powertrain – fewer still that will have such an impact on inner-city air quality.”

