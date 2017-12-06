Mojácar To Host The  Spanish Petanque Championship Again In 2018

For the fourth year running, Mojácar will host the 2018 Petanque Championship for those with disabilities, organized by the Federación Española de Deportes Para Personas Con Discapacidad (FEDDI).

Given Mojácar Council’s great adapted facilities and first class organization over the last three years, coupled with the warm reception and support they have been shown by local residents and the host hotel, the Federation have decided that Mojácar should once again act as the official headquarters of the Championship.

At the last Petanque Championship held in Mojácar at the end of November, the President of the FEDDI, Antonio Carlos Gómez Oliveros, had the chance to meet up with the local Sports Councillor, Ana García, to confirm the town’s successful application for the coming year, a result which was welcomed with great applause by Ana and all of the participants.

For Mojácar to be selected as host for the fourth consecutive year is a great achievement, considering that there are so many other locations across Spain to choose from that also hold these events.

In November, more than 100 players took part, who along with coaches, helpers and relatives, added up to around 500 guests at the Mojácar’s Hotel Marina Playa, all with a chance to take in the fabulous location alongside some enjoyable sport.