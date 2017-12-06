MG Top performing car brand in Britain

MG Motor UK is the top performing British car brand in the UK, reporting a staggering 80 per cent increase (79.74) in November new car sales.

Latest figures issued by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that new car sales in Britain have fallen for the eighth consecutive month. Despite the automotive industry reporting a 11.17 per cent decline in November, MG has outperformed every other marque this month and has achieved 4.24 per cent market growth this year to date.

November is the first month that the all-new Compact-SUV, the MG ZS, has been on sale in the UK and interest in the eagerly anticipated vehicle comes on top of MG Motor UK’s already record-breaking registrations for 2017, with the brand achieving more than 3,987 new car sales January to November.

Harvey France, spokesman at MG Motor UK, said: “MG Motor UK has had a superb November and a fantastic year, with more people realising that MG offers the best value cars on the market.

“The new MG ZS Compact-SUV, with its 7 year warranty and fantastic range of features, has brought customers to our dealership showrooms. With the larger MG GS SUV and the Supermini MG3, MG now has an enviable product range, and our latest sales figures prove that.”

MG is on target for a record year in 2017, and several new dealerships are due to open in the coming months as the dealer network continues to grow.

For more details about the MG ZS, visit www.mg.co.uk/mg-zs