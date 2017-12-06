El Plantio 2 Golf Society Texas Scramble

Normally a Texas Scramble is competed for by 3 or 4 players. To make things more difficult for the 10 players on 5th December, Club Captain, Lawrence Wanty decided that they should play in pairs resulting in the player with the worst tee shot, taking the next shot and then alternately(if necessary). It seemed that the winning pairing did not need too many third and fourth shots as they finished their round with a very creditable gross of one over par.

Nearest the Pins, Hole 6 – Brian Coupe and Hole 9 – John O’Brien. 3rd Place, Brian Coupe, Mike Davies, Handicap 4.62 – 56.38 shots. 2nd Place, John Burke, Bryan Watson, Handicap 4.32 – 53.68 shots.

1st Place, Alan Janes, Dave Southwell, Handicap 4.0 – 51 shots.

Prizewinners L to R – Brian Coupe, John Burke, Dave Southwell, Mike Davies, Alan Janes, John O’Brien, Bryan Watson.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230