Church painting to be presented by RBL in appreciation

A conversation over Remembrance Sunday lunch has resulted in local artist and teacher Suzanne Stokes presenting an oil painting of the Capilla de las Palmeras to the Chairman of the Orihuela Costa Branch of the Royal British Legion Kevin Reardon.

The church has been the venue for the November service for the last ten years during which time both the council and the parish priest in Pilar de la Horadada, José Antonio García Martínez, have always been extremely supportive of the British veteran’s charity.

When an approach was made in 2010 to establish a Garden of Remembrance in the church grounds the parish was delighted to grant their permission with the result that the plot has now become an area that the branch can also use to remember their own departed.

Suzanne, an artist who usually paints figures, said that she found the commission especially challenging because of the contrasting light and the variance of the shadows. She added that she was delighted with the end result, despite her concerns when first setting out.

Suzanne also teaches recreational art classes for mature students which she says is very satisfying, as she sees people improve beyond their expectations. She is currently teaching at a number of venues including La Herradura Restaurant in Los Montesinos, where a number of her paintings are on permanent display (www.sue-stokes.co.uk)

Kevin added that the painting will be presented to the mayor Ignacio Ramos and the Parish Priest, Father García Martínez, in January, to mark ten years of cooperation between the Royal British Legion and the people of Pilar de La Horadada.