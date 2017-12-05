SEAT to build the tallest automated warehouse in Spain

Pioneering company in Industry 4.0

The new 43.7 metre tall building will be able to process 119,000 boxes of parts and components

Work on the new facility will conclude in the last quarter of 2018

SEAT continues with its commitment to making the Martorell factory a benchmark of Industry 4.0 with the construction of a new, automated logistics centre, providing storage for parts and components and equipped with smart technology to make its operation completely automated. With a total capacity for 119,000 boxes and a maximum height of 43.7 metres, it will be the tallest logistics warehouse in Spain.

Construction work on this facility, which will become the pillar of SEAT’s Logistics Centre at the Martorell factory, is scheduled to conclude in the last quarter of 2018.

According to SEAT Vice-President for Production Dr. Andreas Tostmann, “the creation of this wholly automated logistics centre once again demonstrates that SEAT is a benchmark company in every area of Industry 4.0”. “With this project we are taking a qualitative leap forward in our service capacity and our vision of achieving logistics management excellence by increasing efficiency in the manufacturing process of our vehicles”, he added.

SEAT’s new warehouse will have a total surface area of 5,700 m2 divided into two facilities. In the first one, with a height of 43.7 metres, up to 500 containers will be shifted every hour. It will have a capacity for 24,000 containers stored in seven aisles. The second, at 21 metres high, will feature five aisles for storing more than 95,000 boxes, where 1,100 will get shifted every hour.

This new facility represents another breakthrough in the logistics processes at the Martorell factory, which in recent months have received several awards. Just recently, SEAT won the Manufacturing Excellence 2017 award in the category of Logistics and Logistics Network Management.

The judging panel of this award, which is considered one of the major events in the industrial sector, was particularly impressed by the factory’s excellent performance in supplier management and internal logistics. Likewise, last June the Barcelona International Logistics Exhibition recognised SEAT for the efficiency and technological innovation of the SEAT Easy Smart Logistics project.