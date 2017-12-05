Plenty of suprises in Montgo Texas Scramble

On the first day of December – yes it’s December already – Montgo Golf Society played a Two Man Texas Scramble at Oliva Nova. Our very generous sponsors were Sally and Arthur Burrows.

We enjoyed a beautifully sunny day marred only by the freezing cold wind blasting in from the west. Players prior confidence in which club to use from any given point on the fairway became moot as we braced ourselves against the gale. This led to some surprising results and an unexpected card draw as many NTP cards remained unsurprisingly blank.

As ever we had a countback decision between first and second places. The pair with the biggest smiles were our ‘committee team’ of Jan Jones and George Braddock winning with a net 69 points. Slightly smaller smiles on the faces of Geoff Wilcox and Sue Burman in second place also with a net 69. Taking third place our all girls ‘Liz’ team scored a net 70 comprising of the Elizabeths Butler and Grin.

Just five of the eight available NTPs were claimed on this very challenging day. The mens NTP on the third was intitially awarded to Neil Cumming who had assistance from the NTP marker. However Mr Gordon Gleeson pointed out his name was on the card and he was 2 metres nearer…not sure how our vice captain managed that! But Neil graciously handed over the winnings. No ladies managed to hit the third green. No NTPs were won on the 6th and the 11th was claimed by Tom Atkinson and Glenys Cumming. The final NTPs on the 16th went to Susie Snelling and Colin Foster. There were no twos awarded today…much to the horror of Arthur Burrowes who thought he wouldn’t be going home entirely empty handed…sorry Arthur!

Sally and Arthur very kindly gave out all of the the unclaimed prizes via a card draw. This might have been influenced by the fact the handles of the bag in which they brought the prizes disintegrated as Sally was getting them out of the car…so their sponsorship came close to being just 2 tins of biscuits!! With nothing to carry it all home in they gleefully gave it all away.

Next weeks competition is the Champions Cup sponsored by our Captain John Feek. May I also remind our members that we still have eight weeks requiring sponsorship next year.