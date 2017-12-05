Garrucha’s “Amigos De La Pintura” Exhibit In Mojácar Until The New Year

The Garrucha based painting group, “Amigos de la Pintura”, led by Graciana Peralta and composed of twenty artists, is currently exhibiting for the first time in Mojácar at the town’s Centro de Arte La Fuente.

The recent inauguration was attended by Graciana and the artists themselves along with Mojácar’s Councillor for Culture, Raquel Belmonte, and attracted a good turnout from supporting friends and the general public.

The show is made up of 53 pieces, covering all artistic styles, reflecting each painter’s own individual personality and vision.

Their Director, Graciana, who settled in Spain in 2001, stressed that all artists in her Association are respected for whatever style and form they wish to express their art in and said, “everyone in the world can paint, they only need the enthusiasm and desire to find their own artistic expression.”

Raquel Belmonte, reiterated Mojácar Council’s support of all art of all kinds adding, “the Culture Department is open to all groups that wish to exhibit in Mojácar” and although there is high demand, “there are still time slots available for next year.” Exhibition space is provided free of charge for artists as individuals, or groups, wishing to showcase their talents.

For those interested in visiting the exhibition, which runs until December 31st, entrance is free and opening hours are; Tuesdays to Fridays from 9a.m. to 1p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10a.m. to 1p.m. With all the parties and events coming up over the Christmas period, the show offers an alternative and interesting way to pass away some leisure time in Mojácar Pueblo.