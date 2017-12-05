Apartment destroyed by fire in Dolores

A 13 year old child was injured after fire ripped through his 4th floor apartment in Dolores during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Although not life threatening he is understood to be suffering from breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation and burns to his arms and hands.

The fire, which occurred at about 6am in C/Cardenal Belluga, is thought to have been started by an electric stove which was situated very close to a sofa.

The incident was attended by firefighters and officers from the Dolores Local Police force. Fortunately as the fire was contained in the apartment the authorities were able to gain access via the stairwell.

The child was evacuated along with an elderly female relative and both are now in the care of local family members.

The apartment itself was completely devastated and with debris falling from the flat into the street below the Local Police had to cordon off San Gabriel passage whilst the firemen tackled the blaze.