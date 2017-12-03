Team Spirit for The Plaza Golf Society

This weeks event took us to Las Ramblas for a Texas Scramble 4 person team event.

10 teams took part with each team being made up of 2 low and 2 higher handicap players, a format that suits the Las Ramblas course where you can be a little bit more aggressive in shot selection once a ‘safe’ ball is in play.

Team nearest the pins were up for grabs with Teams Phil, Declan, Colin and Darren all winning drink vouchers for their efforts…..hole 12 proved particularly difficult with NO players making the green!!!!!

On to the main contest the top 3 teams were only apart by point 4 of a shot with Team Colin coming 3rd with net 62.3.

2nd place went to Team Phil with net 62.2 and with a great net score of 61.9 was Team Warren made up of Waz, Big Ron, Lucky Lee and North East Nigel….well done to them sharing 100 euro first prize.

Our next 2 events are both at Villamartin Golf Course on 8th/15th December and are filling up fast so if you want to play log on and register at www.theplazagolfsociety.com or visit our HQ at The Alehouse in the Plaza Square.