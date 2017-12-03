Smiles all round for La Marina Merlins at the Isle

La Marina Report by Barry Latham

Must thank our Social Secretary for all the hard work she put in to organise a great night out in Benidorm. Cheers Jean, well done.

Well done also to the Pathfinders who entertained San Miguel Comets at La Marina and won 12-2. A good win for Garth Slater, Jack Chorlton and Reg Jackson 19-5 and the same for Alan Castle, George Furzer and Loreta Rae 25-9 winners. Sue Daniels, John Rae and Paul Tregoing played well to win 17-11 and the same for Sue’s husband, Len plus Steve Hindle and Barbara Forshaw 19-10. Last but not least a nice victory for John Morgan, Dave McGaw and Gina Hindle 17-12.

The Explorers battled their way to Vistabella to play the Albatrosses but we couldn’t find a way passed them and lost 4-10. Nevertheless there were some tight games. Our two winners came from Dave Hadaway, Cliff Rawlinson and Anne (Correct?) Stone 19-16 while in form lady skip, Margaret Finlayson won again with the help of Martin Webb and Maureen Kidd 22-16.

Come the Winter League we donned our wellies and snorkels and made our way home to play Bonalba and we did. The only clubs to play our game. Some good battles went on but no umbrellas were needed. Terry Perchard, Mike Stone, Wendy Latham and Mo Taylor won 26-10 while Dave Hadaway, Dave Taylor and Mo Kidd triumphed 16-8. Barry Latham, Peter Parsons, Carol Smith and Dave O’Sullivan pulled away for a 25-16 win. That gave us an 8-4 victory and at this moment in time put us 7th in the league. Hurray.

With Friday came the better weather and it was smiles all round for the Merlins at Emerald Isle playing the Claymores with a great 11-3 win. The bloke older than me, Alan Castle skipped his other two, Len Daniels and Paul Tregoing to a 16-14 win. John Withers played it cool and turned up just after the games had started and led his merry men, Steve Hindle and Martin Butler to an 18-13 score line. Sue Daniels, John Rae and Jean Tregoing battled very well to produce a 23-19 win.

Barry and Wendy Latham and Brian Duff played well to reach a 22-11 victory. How about this 22-15 down on the last end and Bill Jones, Arthur Cronk and Reg Jackson pulled off seven shots to draw the game. What a finish.

The Ospreys followed to play the Cavaliers but unfortunately lost 8-6. No more details at the moment.