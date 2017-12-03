Powerful display from Emerald Isle Titans

Emerald Isle Bowls Club by Elwyn Morris

Monday brought Monte Mar Matadors to the Isle and the Titans won the game 12-2, aggregate 125-89, winners were C Parsons J Rimmer A M Stevenson 28-4, M Riley, J Westall S Westall 23-13, P Heaney S Johnson I Brewster18-13, M Veale L Vincent P Willicott 17-15, S Wickens G Odell M Odell 20-19

The Neptunes travelled to play Monte Mar Toreadors, and had a great 12-2 win aggregate 118-81, winning trips were C Ayling C Warner J Mullarkey 25-10 L Harris D Horne B Kavanagh 25-12, M Shatwell B Eldred G Shatwell 20-10 L Burns M Petty P Creswell 19-18, V Cameron L Hawkins B Smith 18-17

The Moonrakers played Quesada Diamonds and got beaten 1-13, the trip that drew was P Horton M Elliot G Ferguson 16-16

The Cavaliers were at home on Friday against LA Marina Ospreys and got a 8-6 win aggregate of 103-95, winners were M Riley J Pooley P Willicott 26-13,S Wickens K Jolliffe D Gerrard 22-9, C Parsons L Vincent M Odell 19-15

The Claymores played at home on Friday morning but had a bad day losing 3-11 aggregate of 101—119, winners were L Hawkins D Rhodes B Smith 22-18,and the draw of 22-22 by, L Burns C Warner J Mullarkey,

The Outlaws travelled to Quesada Swifts and slipped to a 3-11 aggregate of 75-129, winners were G Dyer E Brookes T Kelly 15-14 and a draw was played out by B Taylor B Smith M Willicott 12–12