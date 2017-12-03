La Siesta Golds win by single point at Country Bowls

La Siesta Bowls Club By Rod Edgerton

In last week’s match against Emerald Isle Claymores the rink of Dawn and John Taylor with Brian Harman managed a rare event in getting a Hot Shot. Congratulations to them on this achievement.

In the Enterprise Division the Apollos were away to San Miguel Meteors and lost by 107 shots to 79 winning on 2 rinks. The points being 4 to La Siesta and 10 to San Miguel. On many of the rinks the matches were close throughout so the scores do not reflect how close matches were. A cracking win for Tony and Val Dalton with Dave Laverick who won 22-8 winning on 13 of the 18 ends. Dave Davies with Florence and Mike Edwards held on to their lead winning 18-13.

No match for the Pioneers this week as it was their week to have a bye.

Wednesday should have seen our Winter League team travel to San Miguel but due to inclement weather the match has had to be postponed and will now be played on the afternoon of Saturday 9th December.

The Blues had no match week as it is their week to have a bye.

The Golds away at Country Bowls Geckos had an exciting match winning the overall by a one shot margin by 95 shots to 94.Winners for the Golds were Barbara Cooper with Sheila Millward and Rab Logan winners by 26-11.Tony Campbell with Alan Ralph and Pat Reilly winning 21-15 and Jean James ,Did Gallup and Jack Burrell winners by 17-15.So 8 points to the Golds and 6 to the Geckos.

Next week sees the completion of our internal Christmas Hamper Competition which has been well supported by a vast majority of the members, with 50 members taking part every Thursday throughout November with the final round to determine the order of top team to bottom. Everyone playing will receive a Christmas Hamper at the club next Thursday.