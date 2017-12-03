Country bowls fall to La Siesta by single shot

Country Bowls – News Dated 1st December 2017

In the leagues this week we travelled to San Luis again on Monday and were at home on Friday to La Siesta, after a great result on the previous Friday at San Luis in a top of the table clash, reality set in and could only manage 1 winning rink and a draw. On Friday at home on a very cold sunny morning it was a close affair against La Siesta finishing 3 rinks each, the away side taking the long game by a single shot.

Monday against San Luis Valcons, Rink scores: Geoff Eggleton, Audrey Holliman, Dot Davies 15 – 21, Joel Fernandez, Ben Noke, Ray Emmett 9 – 21, Brenda Jiggins, Jean Turner, Gordon Dixon 25 – 10, Ann Barratt, Graham Richardson, Leslie Turner 20 – 20, Chris Stevens, Dave Smith, Geoff Paylor 15– 26, Mike Davies, Pat Emmett, Phil Warrington 13– 21, Total shots for 97 against 119, Points 3 for, 8 against.

Friday against La Siesta Golds, rink scores: Linda Freeman, Pat Emmett, Phil Warrington 14 – 13, Audrey Holliman, Jean Turner, John Simpson 15 – 13, Sandra Simpson, Geoff Paylor, Dot Davies 11 – 26, Joel Fernandez, Neil West, Andy Bryce 15 – 21, Dave Smith, Ray Emmett, Gordon Dixon 15 – 17, Geoff Eggleton, Gary Ponsford, Peter Dix 21 – 5 Total shots for 94 – 95 Points 6 for, 8 against

