SMGS at Hacienda de Riquelme 29th November, 2017.

Numbers were severely reduced by the golfers curse, damp weather and bad backs! It meant only seventeen members and three guests braved the threat of rain, which had been forecasted for most of the day. In fact, the rain abated for most of the round with just a light shower towards the end.

Well-drained fairways and receptive greens meant the course was set up for some good scoring. However, most scores were affected by the slick greens, damp bunkers and worse, the sticky mud in waste areas. This saw most members trying to scrape off their clay boots after venturing off course. Those who were walking had a long trek between holes having to keep to the buggy path to avoid the mud. Best score of the day went to Paul Kelsall (36).

The day’s results, by category and in reverse order, were the following:

Silver Category: 3rd Ken Flaherty (32), 2nd Keith Wickham (33), 1st Marit Ronsen (34)

Gold Category: 3rd Tony Smale (28), 2nd Ivor Turkington (34), 1st Paul Kelsall (36)

Nearest the pins on the par 3’s (open to all) went to Robin Eastman (hole 5), Red McAuliffe (7) Paul Kelsall (15) and Ivor Turkington (17).

The Abacus was won by Paul Cobain.

The Best Guest prize went to Roy Foster (33).

Our thanks go to the staff at Hacienda de Riquelme for their contribution to an enjoyable day.

Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Captain Tony Smale a call on 628227687 to find out more about the society and its weekly golf get-togethers. Next week we will be at Lo Romero….

The image shows: Ken, Paul, Ivor, Roy, Red, Marit, Robin, Tony, Paul and Keith.