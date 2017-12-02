San Javier Golf Society

“Individual Medalford” competition at Vistabella Golf, on Monday 27th November:

27 members and guests enjoyed a very pleasant day at a course we have not visited for a while, in one of the last games before the new 7 holes open there in January. Medalford is quite a difficult format but despite this there were some very good performances.

The winners on the day were: Division 1: First was Steve Branston, Second – Paul Newman, Third – Mick Hardy. In Division 2: First was Kev Parker, Second – Clyde Sandry, Third – Steve Barlow. In Division 3: First was John Hillier, Second – Steve Parker and Third – Christine Flanagan. Nearest the pins were won by Clyde Sandry, Jim Moffatt, Tony Hayman and Daz Hancock.

The gross 2 (for 50 euros) was not won and will carry over to our next game, which is an individual stableford qualifier competition at Lo Romero, teeing off at 09:20am on Monday 4th December. Full details will be emailed to all members.

The gross 2 (for 50 euros) was not won and will carry over to our next game, which is an individual stableford qualifier competition at Lo Romero, teeing off at 09:20am on Monday 4th December. Full details will be emailed to all members.

Payday will be on Saturday 2nd December in the bar area of La Serena Club House, between 11:00am and 12:00.

Attached is a photo of the division 1 winner: Steve Branston, in front of the poster at Vistabella Golf, announcing the forthcoming opening of the new course layout. We wish all the staff and owners at Vistabella the very best of luck!