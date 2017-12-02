Not a good week for San Miguel Pulsars

San Miguel Bowls Report by Janet Thomas

No report from the Meteors, not a good week for the Pulsars who played away to Vistabella drivers result 14- 0 in Vistabella favour, the Comets managed to do a little better by getting 2 points away to La Marina pathfinders. The Winter League had their game called off due to the bad rain the game has been re-arranged for Saturday 9th December 13.30 for 14.00. Souther League Jaguars had a good result at home to Monte Mar Matadors winning 12-2 Monte Mar could only field 5 rinks.

Roll ups are Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday Mornings 9.45 for 10.15 Vistors welcolme, Wasps on a Wednesday afternoon 1.30- 2.00 anyone wishing to have a try please come along there will be some one to show you 5 euros includes the hire of boels and shooes.

For any information please contact Rosamond Stockell President 965329778 or Pat McEwan Secretary966714257.