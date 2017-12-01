Happy Animales Spain Christmas Party

Happy Animales Spanien are organising their Christmas party on Saturday 9 December at Finca San Miguel de Salinas. Proceedings will get underway at 1pm and you are guaranteed the appearance of Santa.

There will be paella, drinks, mulled wine, cakes, entertainment by Pat Ricio, (Radio Costa), Jurgen Rost, kids dancing, raffle, auction and a flea market.

All the money raised will be used to support the 50 animals who live at the sanctuary. Every month their hungry bellies have to be fed, costs circa 1500 euro, so please dig deep and be generous.

Finca San Miguel de Salinas is supported by the non-profit charity Happy Animales Spanien REG-Nr: G-54781174, founder is Mona Nowak.

In 2017 they rescued 36 animals, cats, dogs, ducks, chickens, 35 of which have found new homes in Spain, Germany, England and Switzerland.

Only Cispa is still looking for her forever-or fosterhome, she was dumped at the canal road, about 6 weeks ago. Rescued by Mona, she’s a lovely, lively, whippet/podenco, and loves her food, loves people, and is not even one year old! It would be so nice if Cispa could find a home before Christmas! If you are interested, please call Mona 616 792 355.

If you would like to come to the Christmas party, you can bring apples, carrots, lettuce, dog and cat food, dog and cat biscuits, or make a small donation, as every euro counts!

If you can’t come, you can donate through the bank account IBAN ES80 0075 1055 4806 0035 0496

Food sponsors from 5,00, 10.00 euro per month are also very welcome, and we are still looking for a long term sponsor.

If you would like to volunteer to help at the finca, please let Mona or Sol know.

Two animal lovers, Tina and Cheryl, will be hoping to raise money for the animals, when they take the plunge on New Years Day at La Zenia beach, circa 12.00 o’clock! Please sponsor these 2 brave ladies, sponsor forms in Bar Tropicana in Playa Flamenca or Cheers Bar Restaurant in Eagles Nest.

The animals and volunteers are looking forward to see you on their Christmas party!

Remember also that there is an Open Day every last Saturday of the month, starting on 27 January from 1-5pm