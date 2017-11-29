Shipmates enjoy Dona Isabel Menu del Dia

More than fifty Shipmates from the Torrevieja branch of The Royal Naval Association met at Restaurante Dona Isabel in San Miguel de Salinas on 23rd of November. Diego and his staff did us proud with an excellent three course lunch all washed down with some rather good wine! Earlier in the month several of us attended the Armistice Day service at La Siesta Church followed by a buffet at Hoggies bar and in December we have our Christmas party to look forward to.

If you would like to join this very friendly and sociable crew please call Chairman Paul Edwards on 618 644 934, Vice Chairman Danny Kay on 966 71 6274 or Secretary Margaret Forshaw on 966 92 1996. Remember, you don’t have to have served in The Royal Navy to become a member of this Association.