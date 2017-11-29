Pego Golf Society compete for Copa De Escocia

Thirty eight members and one guest, Andrew Brown, played a medal match today for the Copa De Escocia. The weather was very changeable but we all managed to get through without getting too wet, too cold or too hot.

The scores were interesting as a few new faces in the Winners’ Enclosure supplanted the usual suspects. The winner of this prestigious trophy was Paul Trigwell coming in with a fantastic net score of 71 playing off 21.2, followed by Bob Jenkins with 72 playing off 17.2. The following four players all had net scores of 75, third Barry Carter playing off 19, fourth Ian Robertson playing off 13.5, fifth Michael Connolly playing off 17 and sixth John Guest playing off 11.4.

The lowest gross score of the day was from Shaun O’Gorman with 84, a great score.

Nearest the pins were Malcolm Wise, second shot on hole five and Angus Muir on hole 16. There were three twos today, from Peter Cornes, Roger Miller and Ian Robertson.

There were 109 ball in the water today, with a correct guess by our guest Andrew Brown.

Next week we are playing a singles stableford competition, any guests wishing to play contact pegohandicapsec@gmail.com.

The competition will be followed by our AGM and we would like as many members as possible to attend.