Cruising group enjoys lunch

Twenty two members of the SAMM Cruising and Independent Group enjoyed a social side to their activities recently their Autumn lunch get together, this year at Asador Los Naranjos in Pilar de la Horadada organised by group co-ordinator Heather Bell. Good food and good company, enlivened by the odd beer and glass of wine.

What, you may ask, is The Cruising and Independent Group? It’s a section within SAMM, the Sailing Association Mar Menor, comprising the owners of larger yachts and power boats who offer opportunities to other SAMM members to get out onto the water as their crew and those SAMM members who are not in one of the various boat share groups.

The larger boats vary in size from 10 to 12 meters and are moored in various marinas along the Costa Calida. In addition to regular day sails in their local vicinity, group boats also often go on longer trips along the Spanish coast or to the Balearic Islands, either singly or in company with other boats in the group as each owner’s time permits.

Non sailors are welcome as crew and are encouraged to help manage the boat and take the helm to enhance their experience but, if they just want to chill out as passengers that’s OK too.

Everybody can also enjoy the many activities organised by the SAMM social committee throughout the year, Christmas and Valentine’s Day dinner dances, the three day Spring Bash at a local hotel, walks and bike rides followed by a menu del dia are just a few.

The Cruising Group lunch is held twice a year and full details of this and the other groups within SAMM can be found on their web site www.sailingmarmenor.com