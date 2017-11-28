Santa Arrived Safely at the Fair

On Saturday 25th November, Santa oversaw proceedings at the fantastic Christmas Fair at the AGE CONCERN centre in La Siesta. He was ably assisted by all his little helpers, those being the faithful volunteers, who manned all the stalls selling Christmas gifts, jewellery, clothes, bric-a brac, tombola and much, much more.

Everyone enjoyed a welcome cup of tea and a mince pie for just one euro. One of the highlights of the morning was the raffle being drawn and the lucky winner won a 3 day trip for two to Valencia. Although the weather was a bit dull, a few hundred people turned out and got into the Christmas spirit and went away with a spring in their step.

The Fair raised an enormous 2,717 euro which will go towards maintaining all the services AGE CONCERN are renowned for of helping people, of all nationalities, over the age of 50. President, Maureen Payne, was highly delighted that so many people came along and donated so much money which will be wisely used, as always.

For more information of how AGE CONCERN could help you, why not pop into our centre at Calle Paganini, La Siesta or follow us on Facebook… Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur.