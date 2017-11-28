Advent concert in San Miguel de Salinas

For the third consecutive year the parish church in San Miguel de Salinas will be holding a free Advent concert.

The event will take place this coming Saturday 2 December at 5pm but you are advised to get along early as the takeup is expected to be huge.

Organist and composer Conrad Zwicky, will provide the music. A musician of international repute, Conrad played the viola in the Swiss orchestra “Festival Strings Lucerne” between 1972-79. Still active, he gives viola concerts all over the world.

Soprano, Salomé Zwicky, will also take part in the concert as will Heinz Kutsch and Wilhelmus Janssen who will both play trumpet. The musicians will be supported by the local Choir “Los Alcores” under the direction of Aurelio Martínez López.

The concert will feature pieces by Juan Sebastián Bach, Henry Purcell, Charles Gounod and Camille Saint Säens.

Admission is free but donations will be most welcome which will benefit Caritas San Miguel de Salinas.