Record Poppy total at Iceland, San Javier

As usual, the Orihuela Costa and District branch of the Royal British Legion manned a Poppy Appeal stand at the Iceland supermarket in San Javier. Diana Wiltshire again arranged a rota, ensuring that there was always somebody available at the stand for over 3 weeks.

We thank the manager, Lisa Perry, for her permission, and the help received from all her staff, without which we would not have been able to proceed.

Again we were blessed with excellent weather (apart from a biting wind on some mornings) which meant we were able to sit or stand outside, which most volunteers prefer. Iceland customers are always very generous and this year was no exception.

We are pleased to report that a record total of €3696 was collected, an increase of €275 on last year, in spite of one box being stolen in a burglary which took place in the house of one of the volunteers. We would like to thank all the staff and customers for their generosity and look forward to collecting once again next year.