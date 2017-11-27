Medicality celebrates an open day with consular representatives

The first international medical center in Valencia has a team of different nationalities to assist foreign patients in their native language.

Valencia (27/11/17).- The first international medical center in Valencia, Medicality, has celebrated an open day that has been attended by representatives of different European countries, including the consuls of Holland, Russia and Norway.

The center, which opened its doors last month, has a team of different nationalities to attend foreign patients – residents in Spain or tourists – in their native language, as well as Spanish patients.

The meeting was also attended by different companies and associations with international projection such as Moving to Valencia, the Russian Cultural Association Estrella del Norte and the Amics Club of the Russian Federation, Comunidad de Valencia.

Medicality offers general and specialized medicine services (pediatrics, cardiology, psychology, cardiovascular surgery, dermatology, traumatology, otorhinolaryngology, etc.) that are integrated with complementary medicine (acupuncture, homeopathy and natural medicine). Furthermore, regarding preventive medicine, the services include health check-ups, anti-aging medicine, nutrition and coaching.

Medicality was born in Valencia by the German otolaryngologist, Ilona Kunze, and Ricardo Sanz with the aim of creating a medical center that offers patients, foreigners and Spanish, an integral medical service of high quality. The values of the international medical center are closeness, teamwork, professionalism and personalized treatment.

The center, located in Calle Pintor Sorolla, 19, has more than a dozen medical specialists.