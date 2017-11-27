More generosity from the RAOB Patience Lodge

On Thursday 23rd November, Maureen Payne, President of AGE CONCERN Southern Costa Blanca branch, gratefully received a cheque for 1,613 euro from the RAOB, Patience Lodge, popularly known as The Buffs.

Jim Joyner Treasurer, Dave Tonge Secretary, Roy Wilce Registrar and Bill Clynes presented the cheque and as Jim Joyner said, “It gives us a lot of pleasure donating money to AGE CONCERN. We know that the money is always wisely used for all the services this branch offers for people in need of help” A portion of the money, on this occasion, went to a fabulous day trip to Moraira with a superb lunch.

After the presentation the Buffs enjoyed a cup of tea in the newly refurbished centre and mingled with volunteers and friends of AGE CONCERN at their daily pop in coffee morning, open to everyone.

For any information required regarding any of the services provided by AGE CONCERN, just call 966 786 887 Monday – Friday between 10.00 and 1.30pm. Your call will be warmly received.