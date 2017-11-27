Daya Deliver the Goals, Eventually.

Thader 1 v Daya Nueva 4

The early signs were encouraging as Daya were quickly into their stride. On 7mins a long ball by Antonio, Dayas keeper, was latched on to by Fernando, his fiercely struck shot was well saved by the Thader keeper.

just 3mins later Alex found himself free in the box but shot tamely straight at the keeper.On 12mins Fernando forced the homesides keeper into making a great stop from a goal bound shot. It was all Daya with nothing much coming from their opponents. We have been here many times before where Daya have failed turn their massive advantage into goals. On 22 mins the homeside came to life forcing Antonio into making a very good double save.

The clearance from Antonio following these saves found Braulio who lashed the ball home for the visitors opening goal on 23mins. The Daya keeper had to make a smart save on 30mins to keep his sides lead intact. Minutes later at the other end Braulio went very close to doubling Dayas lead.

The Thader keeper made yet another fantastic save on 33mins, from the resulting corner Daya had a headed goal ruled out for a foul. The home side were now showing signs of life and put together a couple of threatening attacks as the first half drew to a close.It was a nervy Daya that ended the first half with just the one goal of the game so far.

The visitors started the 2nd period on the front foot and Braulio saw his shot flash just wide. It was all action from Daya but even with an open goal at their mercy they just couldnt stick the ball in the net.

Thader were restricted to occasional counter attacks but with just the one goal it made for squeaky bum time for the Daya supporters.On 65 mins a great run and shot by Braulio made it 2 nil Daya. Two mins later,Rocamora, just on as a sub, made it 3 nil and surely game over,or was it. Straight from the restart Thader put together a very good move to score and give the Daya fans just a little cause for concern.

With 8mins to go Daya some how managed to miss a sitter and a minute later did the same again. The visitors 4th goal came on 85 mins when great build up play was finished off with Omar firing home from close range.It was Dayas day from the start really but their poor finishing could have caused them problems against a better side.

Daya Dave