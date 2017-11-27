A bad day at the office for Montesinos

CD Dolores 2 – 0 CD Montesinos

CD Montesinos:- Dani, Fernando, Manu, Guirao, Luis, Ventura, Coco, Vaz, Dani Saez, Pastor and Dimitri.

Subs:- Aitor, Bashir, Manu Sanchez, Manu Saez and Joao

CD Montesinos travelled to Dolores at the weekend hoping to extend their winning streak to five matches but ended up on the wrong side of a 2 – 0 defeat as the home side deservedly took all three points.

Both sides were level on points before the game, occupying joint fourth place with 17 points. After the first 45 minutes, which ended goalless, it was plain to see that both sides were very evenly matched with neither side creating too many chances. In fact the biggest talking point of the first half was when the “Monte” play maker (Luis) having to be substituted after a sturdy challenge in the fifth minute from a Dolores player.

The second half was a different story. Dolores appeared to come out the more determined and, unlike the first half when Ventura and Vaz gave the home defence a few nightmares, the Dolores defence was strong, sturdy and ruthless as time after time they dished out some strong arm tactics. As usual, it was the Monte top striker Vaz who bore the brunt of the tough tackling.

But much to the displeasure of the 150 or so travelling CD Montesinos supporters, Dolores took the lead 10 minutes into the second half. A cross from their left wing into the middle of the Montesinos penalty area was headed home to give the home side the lead, a lead they would double twenty minutes into the second half. This time it was a free kick, again on the left hand side and an almost identical cross into the box was smashed home. Both goals, it has to be said, were poorly defended by Montesinos but the home side did enough in the second half to warrant all three points.

This was a sub-standard performance compared to the last four CD Montesinos matches. Gone was the usual tenacity and fast flowing football and much of this was, I am sure, down to the excellent performance by a Dolores side who now move up to fourth position with 20 points. The defeat drops CD Montesinos down to 7th place, still on 17 points.

UD Horadada are top with 28 points and San Juan Alicante are in second place with 24 points. San Gabriel, whom Montesinos smashed 1-5 a few weeks ago, are in third spot with 21 points whilst Dolores are on 20 points. But Santa Pola and Catral have 18 points with CD MONTESINOS and Guardamar both on 17 points.

This coming Sunday (3rd December), CD Montesinos have a HOME fixture against CD Cox. The match has a 5pm kick-off. This game is sponsored by The Monte Mentals.

The Supporters club will be represented at the annual Christmas Market in Los Montesinos on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of December. If you’re in the area, and in a position to help man the stall for a short time, or just please come and say hello!! Opening times of the fair are Friday 1st 4pm to 10pm, Saturday 2nd 10am to 10pm, and Sunday 3rd 10am to 6pm.