San Miguel Jaguars put to the sword by the Cavaliers

San Miguel Bowls Club by Pat Mcewan

Both San Miguel METEORS and San Miguel PULSARS had some very close games on Monday with the METEORS picking up 8 points to 6 away against Emerald Isle Titans.  They won the shots by 1 shot.  91 to San Miguel 90 to Emerald Isle.  Well bowled by Carol Rudge, Stuart Hemmings, Stuart Denholm 18-14;  Tony Sansom, Lee Sinclair, Brian Miller 18-15;  Reg Cooper, Mary Dyer, Chris Collier 17-16.  Lin Millers team lost by 2 shots, Lyn Greenland lost by 3, Cliff Plaisted lost by 1. 

The PULSARS were at Monte Mar and picked up 6 points.  Irene Ward, Sheila Booth, Mike Douglas 17-14;  Alan Booth, Peter Rees, John Raby 17-16;  Paul Hayward, Sue Milner, Janet Thomas 16-15.  Shots were 92 to 101.

The COMETS were at home to San Luis Trekkers losing the shot by 2.  Hard Lines team.  Meg Brownlee, Mike Bayfield, Bill Brownlee 25-8;  Joy Trew, Ros Stockell, Ann Eagle 15-11; Carl Eagle, Frank Scotthern, Mick Rogers 18-16.  Bob Donnellys team lost by 1 shot. Good result.

The WINTER LEAGUE only managed to get 2 points against Quesada with team captain Lin Miller having the only winning rink.  Very well played by Margaret Patterson, Brian Allen, Mary Dyer, Lin Miller 25-12.  The Berleen also had a good win with Reg Cooper, Lee Sinclair, Dave & Lyn Greenland winning 20-14.  Total shots were 62 to San Miguel, 106 against.

The Jaguars were at home to Emerald Isle Cavaliers not a good day for San Miguel losing 14-0 no more to be said.

Club roll ups Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday mornings 9.45 for 10 visitors welcome, also wasps on a Wednesday afternoon for beginners 5 euros which includes hire of shoes and bowls 1.30 for 2.00  why not come along and have a try good friendly atmosphere.

Any information contact Pat McEwan on 966714257 club secretary or Rosamond Stockell on 965329778.  

 

