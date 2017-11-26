Out on the green with San Luis Bowls Club

By
@leadernewspaper
-
0
Out on the green with San Luis Bowls Club
Out on the green with San Luis Bowls Club

San Luis Bowls Club Report 24.11.17. by Sheila Cammack.

Another lovely week to be out and about on the bowling green; a few unwelcome results but we’re still in there fighting.

Monday 20th: South Alicante Bowls: SL Klingons home v VB Albatrosses; a great result 12-2, shots 121-93. Winners: Janet McEneany, Ann Holland, Peter McEneany 24-16 Colin Jackson, Keith Phillips, Mal Hughes 21-13, Pam Lockett, June & Keith Jones 22-16, Kath Reid, Neil Morrison, Ian Kenyon 30-5, Margaret Morrison, Sabrina & Russell Marks 21-9.

SL Trekkers; a close result away v SM Comets 8-6, shots 97-95. Winners: Alan Bowen, Peter Fuller, Suzi Cooper 24-7, Shirley Verity, Jo & Jules Pering 19-12, . Ros Holmes, Bill Webb, Mike Regan 19-18.  

SL Vulcans, a good result home v VB Eagles, 10-4, 115 shots-99. Winners: Walter Lang, Sue Ross, Drew Russell 19-18, Kath Waywell, Jim Wright, Bob Bromley 19-14, Doug & Fay Beattie, Geoff Shand 22-13, Robin Harker, Dave Tilley, Caz Blay 29-11.

SL Romulans, away v Q Rubies, a bad day at the office 0 points-14, shots 63-138.

Wednesday 22nd Winter League home v Vistabella; a close fought match, 89 shots-86, 8points-4. Winners: Ann Holland, Keith Phillips, Sabrina Marks, Mal Hughes 26-14, Shirley Verity, Ray Clarke, Jules Pering, Russell Marks 17-16, Kath Reid, Neil Morrison, Scott Malden, Ian Kenyon 25-8. Also great result for the Berleen team; Sheila Cammack, Vic Slater, Peter McEneany, Giuseppe Galelli, winning 24-8.

Friday 10th Southern League: SL Lions, away v LM Ospreys, a very close fought match (4 games decided on the last end: 2 in our favour & 2 against!) a frustrating result, 4-10, shots 84-115. Winners: Steve Simmons, Neil Morrison, Ian Kenyon 15-14, Pam Lockett, June & Keith Jones 15-12.

SL Tigers, home v Q Swifts, a good result 10-4, shots 104-88. Winners: Allen Bowen, Peter Fuller, Suzi Cooper 24-12, Helen Hammond, Barry Roseveare, Mike Regan 16-14, Marina Beardsall, Jan & Brian Pocock 20-7, Margaret Roseveare, Barry Edwards, Mike Smith 17-14.

SL Leopards home v CB Geckos; a close match, unfortunately just missing out on 2 other rinks and the shots 102-104, points 4-10. Winners: Ian Ross, Chris Brooks, Dave Steadman 25-9, Doug & Fay Beattie, Geoff Shand 18-14. SL Pumas away v GL Cedars; a tough game 2-12, 87shots-105. Winners: Chris Phillips, Geoff Francis, Albert Jackson 27-9.

Club information: www.sanluisbowls.byethost7.com or contact June Jones, Club Captain: 691 903 773.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY